Pattaya clears trash, threatens new fines

Pattaya Clears Trash: Pattaya sanitation workers spread out across the city to clean up spots plagued by illegal garbage dumping with Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome promising increased patrols and fines.

As Pattaya struggles with collecting and disposing of all its trash, illegal dump sites have popped up more frequently. Fines for dumping are only 2,000 baht, an amount which hasn’t scared many people into stopping. But Sonthaya said more surveillance of problem areas will be done and more fines levied.

In the interim, sanitation workers cleared trash from Sukhumvit sois 2-4, Yinyom Beach, Jomtien Beach, near the Pattaya Vegetarian Festival in Naklua, Nernrodfai Community, Pattaya Beach, Lan Po Public Park and Soi, Saktong.

Crews also emptied trash bins on Jomtien Beach and cleaned the pavement surrounding them before sweeping up fallen branches in front of Rungroj Park.

Finally, sewage that had backed up on Soi Chaiyapruk 2 was cleared.