Gov’t stresses appointment of Pattaya City mayor benefits the nation

Chonburi – The government insists that the appointment of the new Pattaya City mayor is for the benefit of the nation and is not related to the seizure of property belonging to the mayor’s father.

Wissanu Krea-ngam, the Deputy Prime Minister, recently insisted that Sonthaya Kunplome has no prohibited characteristics that would make him unfit to be the mayor of Pattaya City. The government considers the appointment to be of benefit to the nation.

As for concerns about Sonthaya’s obligation to take responsibility for legal execution of the hundreds-of-millions of baht property seizure in the criminal case against Somchai Khunpluem, or “Kamnan Poh”, who is his father, regarding the sale of a plot of land in Khaomaikaew, the Prime Minister insisted that it won’t be a problem. After the court’s ruling, the value of the property that was confiscated already exceeds the amount of the debt.

The Prime Minister stressed that the appointment of Sonthaya is for the concrete benefit of the EEC, with Sonthaya being a local resident with much experience in the region. There is certainly no exchange of personal benefit. He also asks that Thai society be open-minded and encourage the mayor in his work for the nation’s prosperity.