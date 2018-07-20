Pattaya cabbies demand higher minimum charge

There had been complaints, including from foreigners, about drivers refusing to use the taxi meter and charging large amounts for short distances, he told the meeting at Pattaya City Hall.

Representatives of three Pattaya taxi companies, with a total of 500 cabs, explained that the starting price – Bt40 for the first 2km – was not enough for cabbies to cope with high living costs.

Saying that such action was not right nor legal, Popanan said he would call another meeting on July 26 at the Bang Lamung district office for all taxi operators for their cooperation to adhere to the law.

Popanan also assigned the Chon Buri Land Transport Office to ask for permission to hike the minimum fare to Bt100 for the first 2km, like on Koh Samui.