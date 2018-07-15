Pattaya beach ready to welcome tourists back after Bt430-million sprucing

The newspaper quoted municipal officials as saying 400 metres of beachfront had been restored in a major cleanup and 100 metres were already back in the hands of beach business operators.

“The other 300 metres will definitely be done by year’s end,” one official was quoted as saying, adding that sand had been transported from Koh Rangwian in a Bt430-million effort to widen the beach by 3.5 metres.

The beautification project began near the Dusit Thani Hotel in January, but early on faced several delays.

The newspaper said the “Pattaya Model” would make the city a world-class beach destination and the new sands would have the tourists flocking back.