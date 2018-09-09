Police and rangers were patrolling a rubber plantation in Ban Lan Chang village in Tambon Taping, Sai Buri district and spotted two motorcycles.

The two motorcyclists and a pillion rider were arrested after police examined a bag carried by the pillion rider. Police allege that a gas cylinder containing about 20 kilograms of explosive was found in the bag. A detonating circuit was allegedly found hidden under the pillion of the motorcycle where the bomb was found.

The three suspects were identified as Maruding Ming, 25, Abiding Saleh, 29, and Abdulkaree Ahsae, 32. Abdulkaree was riding pillion behind Abiding.

The three suspects were taken to Ingkhayut Borihan Army camp in Tambon Bothong of Pattani’s Nong Chik district for further questioning.