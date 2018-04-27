Patong hotel files Computer Crimes Act complaint against Thai Army soldiers

The legal representative of a Patong hotel and one of the hotel company’s executive board members today (April 27) upheld their promise to file a complaint against a Royal Thai Army officer in Phuket for alleged breach of the controversial Computer Crimes Act.

Anand Chaiyadej, who is the legal representative for the Patong Paragon Co Ltd, along with Patong Paragon Co Ltd Executive Board member Wisit Eamwirojrit filed the complaint at Patong Police Station this morning.

The complaint accused Army Spokesman Col Pramote Promin of causing damage to Mr Wisit through defamatory accusations made through “media” on April 2.