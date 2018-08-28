Police said the accident happened at 11.30pm on the Rangsit-Pathum Thani Road in Tambon Ban Klang in Pathum Thani’s Muang district.

Private 1st Class Phanurat Watcharakorn, 27, a trooper attached to the Supreme Command, died at the scene.

Issara Rungsaenyakorn, 49, and Thidaporn Khammuan, 39, were injured on the other bike.

Police have yet to check footage from security cameras to investigate the cause of the accident.