Pathum Thani man kills self on camera

Pol Captain Watcharapong Thienpratham of Khlong Luang district police said officers were at the house in Tambon Khlong Sam at 1.30am with a medical examiner and Ruam Katanyu Foundation rescue workers.

Kriengkrai Joilek was lying on the ground with a single gunshot wound to the right temple and a loaded pistol nearby.

His wife Meunkwan Chunchai, 29, told police Kriengkrai suffered from depression and often said he wanted to die.

His mood worsened recently when his business declined, leaving him struggling to care for his family of five, including their 10-year-old child and her elderly parents.

She said Kriengkrai had returned home from visiting a friend at 9pm when she heard the gunshot and went outside to find him dead.

She had not seen the gun before.