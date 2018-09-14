Pathum Thani man arrested for organising road racing

Pol Maj Gen Surachet Hakpal, deputy tourist police chief, told a press conference at 1am on Friday at Pathum Thani’s Klong Luang district office that Ekkaraj Puangchim was arrested under a warrant issued by the Pathum Thani court.

Ekkaraj allegedly used his “Palang Hua Kiew Pratet Non” [Power of Green Heads of Nonthaburi Country] Facebook page to organise racing by motorcyclists on roads linking the two provinces, Surachet said.

Surachet said each race attracted more than 100 motorcyclists and was also live broadcast via Facebook. The Facebook Live clips were later shared by youngsters.