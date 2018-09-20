Passenger injured when pickup driver fires at bus

The Tha Sae police station was alerted of the shooting incident at the Ban Ang Thong intersection in Chumphon’s Tha Sae district at 12.15am.

Arkorn Phankong from Phatthalung was shot in his left thigh. He was rushed to Tha Sae Hospital before being forwarded to Chumphon Hospital for an operation to remove the bullet.

The bus driver, Daeng Phusakul, 45, told police that his bus left Hat Yai in the evening and when it entered Chumphon, the pickup tried to overtake him.

Daeng said the pickup driver became angry after he failed to overtake his bus. When the pickup caught up with the bus that had stopped at the intersection, the driver fired once at the bus, Daeng said.

The bus driver said the pickup then sped off and fired four more times into the sky, so he stopped the bus and sought help from police.