Parliament's Cleaners Complain After Finding 'Vomit And

Parliament’s Cleaners Complain: Cleaners in the House of Commons have reportedly complained that they are having to clean up used condoms and vomit left over by partying MPs.

According to the Sunday Times the politicians have been compared to freshers because of the mess they are leaving. It is believed they will be spoken to and told to do a better job tidying up after themselves.

A source told the paper: “It’s the type of behaviour you would expect from students enjoying freshers’ week, not MPs and their staff.

“Cleaners are being confronted with vomit and used condoms in offices used by MPs and their staff.

“The cleaners are not there to clear up after their debauchery and this is not an appropriate use of office space.”

Most MPs share their offices with researchers and admin assistants and, according to The Sun, could now be asked to sign up to a code of conduct promising not to misuse the premises.

If they fail to obey by the new rules then they could be hit with sanctions, according to the report in The Sunday Times.

In a statement, a House of Commons spokesperson told LADbible: “The House of Commons provides offices to MPs and their staff to enable them to carry out their Parliamentary duties.

“Any use of such facilities must be in support of those duties, as specified in the Members’ Handbook and Code of Conduct. Any reported misuse of facilities will be taken seriously and investigated.”

Parliament hosts several cut-price bars and restaurants where MPs and their staff can often be seen drinking late into the night.

But following the Westminster sex scandal action was taken to curb the drinking culture in Parliament which included closing the Sports and Social bar after Alice Bailey, the former manager said she was pestered for sex by MPs, including one who followed her out and groped her.

The bar closed in December following a fight between two male parliamentary staffers but reopened as wine bar The Woolsack with reduced opening hours.

The House of Commons is the lower house of the Parliament consisting of 650 MPs that represent constituencies.