Hidekazu Ito, CEO of Panasonic in Thailand, said Panasonic divided its operations into four groups of businesses which generated combined sales results of Bt2.5 trillion in 2017 with an appliance company, eco-solutions branch, connected solutions wing and an automotive and industrial systems firm.

Panasonic Thailand recorded the 2017 sales of Bt91 billion.

“The initiative will pave the way for Panasonic to become a top premium brand in the hearts of the consumers by 2020 as planned,” Ito said.