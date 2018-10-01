How you can help Palu earthquake victims

According to a statement issued by the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) via its social media accounts, basic necessities that are still urgently needed to help the victims are fuel (diesel fuel and gasoline), drinking water, medical personnel, medicines and field hospitals, tents, tarps, blankets, stretchers, water tanks, food, lamps, generator sets, emergency kitchens, body bags, shrouds and baby food.

Humanitarian organizations have extended a helping hand, accepting donations in the form of funds, goods and volunteer work. Here is the list of organizations through which you can offer assistance to the Palu and Donggala earthquake victims:

Aksi Cepat Tanggap (ACT Indonesia)

Formed in 2005, the foundation has been actively involved in humanitarian activities, supported by public donors and companies via corporate social responsibility partnerships. The foundation makes its annual financial reports public and accountable for its donors and stakeholders.

Transfers can be made via these bank accounts:

BNI Syariah 0270 360 372

Mandiri 101 000 4802 482

ACT also has an online donation link via Kitabisa.com: https://kitabisa.com/peduligempadonggala.

Care Line: 021-2940 6565

Website: www.act.id

Twitter and Instagram: @ACTforHumanity

Facebook: AksiCepatTanggap

The crowdfunding website was established in 2013 and is actively campaigning for various causes including medical treatment costs and disaster relief. Its online donation pages are transparent, donors are notified when a campaign reaches its target. Kitabisa.com is also audited by the Public Accountant office and has funded 14,329 campaigns with 966,036 donors listed.

Several campaigns have been launched to help the Palu earthquake victims on Kitabisa.com, enabling you to choose whichever one you wish to channel your donations through.

Website: www.kitabisa.com

Facebook: KitabisaDotCom

Twitter and Instagram: @KitaBisaCom

YouTube: KitaBisaIndonesia

Tokopedia

Known as one of the biggest e-commerce platforms in Indonesia, Tokopedia also houses several credible donation channels such as its own Donasi Palu, Rumah Yatim, Baznas, Yayasan Cinta Anak Bangsa (YCAB), Dompet Dhuafa, PKPU Human Initiative, Rumah Zakat, ACT, Lembaka Zakat Al Azhar, NU Care – LazisNU and Tangan Pengharapan.

Donations can be made by following this link, where you can choose which channel you wish to extend your help through: https://www.tokopedia.com/donasi-online/

Those wanting to donate in a different way can attend the For Palu & Donggala Charity Concert that will be held on Monday, Oct. 1 at Paviliun 28, South Jakarta at 7.30 p.m. The concert will feature Bonita & The HusBand, Riuh Sunyi, Duta Pamungkas, Seruang, Gabriel Mayo and M A N.