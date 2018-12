The Immigration Bureau website has announced the arrest of 27 Palestinians.

Some 22 were rounded up in Lat Prao Soi 144 after raids by immigration and crime suppression police. These comprised 6 men, nine women the rest being small children.

Five more adults described as “mafia figures” were arrested in Soi Nana.

The Palestinians are claiming refugee status but are now in detention in Suan Phlu.