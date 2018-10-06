Pala-U Waterfall in Prachuap Khiri Khan closed to tourists after heavy rains

The Pala-U Waterfall was closed to tourists on Friday morning after overnight heavy rains that triggered a mountain run-off.

Prayoon Kraejee, chief of the Protection Unit of the Kaeng Krachan National Park, said the waterfall in Tambon Huay Yai in Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Hua Hin district would be closed until further notice.

He said the runoff from the western mountain range occurred late on Thursday night. He said the rains were measured at 109 millimetres.

The road to the waterfall also turned muddy and were not suitable for tourists to enter the area, he said.