Pakistani Christians held in visa crackdown

Immigration police on Wednesday rounded up 100 Christian Pakistani asylum seekers who have overstayed their visas or lack any visa.
Acting Immigration Police chief Maj-General Surachate Hakpal ordered checks of Soi Charansanitwong 12 in Bangkok’s Bangkok Yai district.
Surachate told a press conference that 52 Pakistanis were arrested on charges of overstaying visas and five others for having entered the Kingdom without a visa.
The police said they had also arrested 43 Pakistani children.
He said all would be blacklisted and deported.