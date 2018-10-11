Pakistani Christians held in visa crackdown

Acting Immigration Police chief Maj-General Surachate Hakpal ordered checks of Soi Charansanitwong 12 in Bangkok’s Bangkok Yai district.

Surachate told a press conference that 52 Pakistanis were arrested on charges of overstaying visas and five others for having entered the Kingdom without a visa.

The police said they had also arrested 43 Pakistani children.

He said all would be blacklisted and deported.