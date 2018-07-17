Following days of heavy rains, the swollen Chi poured over its banks to wash away several parts of the Ban Tha Thang Kwian-Tha Yiam road in Tambon Wang Luang.

The road had been constructed on one of the river’s banks to double as a flood levee.

After parts of the road were washed away, water gushed into paddy fields in Tambon Na Saeng, Tambon Wang Luang, Tambon Lao Noi, Tambon Bueng Klua, Tambon Phu Ngern Khoa and Tambon Na Ngam.

Deputy Roi Et governor Chayan Sirimas rushed to lead officials in surveying the damage, with a view to providing help to affected villagers.

He instructed officials to be on standby in case the flooding worsened.