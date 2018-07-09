Pad Krapao is first meal choice for rescued footballers

The boys, whose names have not been revealed, are being treated at Chiang Rai Prachanukraw Hospital in Muang district.

“They made a special request that they wished to have Pad Krapao,” Narongsak told the afternoon press briefing.

The four were the first of the 13 Mu Pa team members who were evacuated from the cave since they became trapped on June 23.

Eight other team members and their 25yearold assistant coach are still stranded in the cave.

Narongsak said that the first four are in good health and medical teams are considering whether to allow them to be reunited with their parents as they are being kept in a quarantined room.