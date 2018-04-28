Owners of karaoke bar arrested for allegedly selling under-age sex

Interior Ministry officials raided a karaoke bar in Saraburi province on Friday night and arrested two owners for allegedly providing sex service by minor migrants.

Officials led by Ronarong Supsiri, director of the suppression division of the Provincial Administration Department, searched the shop in Kaeng Koi district at 9.30pm. The raid was carried out following s complaint by Lift International, an NGO caring for migrants, that the Ruay Mak Karaoke had migrants aged under 18 sell sex services. The officials found that six migrant women were working as hostesses and one of them was 17 years old.

The two shop owners have been arrested and charged with operating an entertainment venue without licence. Officials have yet to interrogate the six migrants before deciding whether to charge the shop owners with human trafficking. NTN – EP