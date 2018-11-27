CENTRAL TO OPEN FIRST OUTLET STORES IN METRO BANGKOK

METRO BANGKOK: CPN, the property and investment arm of Central Group, announced Tuesday it will open Bangkok’s first outlet stores near Suvarnabhumi International Airport next year.

CPN executive Wallaya Chirathivat said “Central Village” will feature 235 brands including Polo Ralph Lauren, Kenzo, Vivienne Westwood, CK Jeans and Adidas when it opens in August. It will be about 10 minutes by car from the airport with shuttle bus services planned from both the airport and the downtown CentralWorld mall.

The company said it will spend 5 billion baht to build the 40,000sqm on 100 rai (16 hectares) of land. In a release, the company said it will be designed in contemporary Thai style with ample outdoor space, a children’s playground, restaurants and a hotel. The operators expect 17,000 visitors daily for six million annually.