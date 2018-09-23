Teen arrested for organising road racing on Facebook in Samut Prakan

The 18-year-old was arrested for being the administrator of the “Dunlo Samut Prakan” page that scheduled road racing for motorcyclists on Samut Prakan roads, said deputy tourist police chief Pol Maj Gen Surachet Hakpal.

Surachet said the page organised road racing for about 100 motorcyclists and the event was broadcast live on Facebook and widely shared by teenagers.

Surachet said the Facebook page was the 91st closed by police and the 18-year-old’s arrest was the 75th warrant issued against Facebook page administrators for organising road racing.