Police said the accident happened at 4.30pm in front of Wat Ban Song in Moo 1 village, Tambon Ya Naree, Kabin Buri district.

The electrocuted worker was identified as Kamthorn Asaijud but only one of the injured was identified -Suthon Yadklang, 38.

A witness, Laddawan Sutthirung, 51 said the workers were hired by a motorist to instal a new lamp pole after the motorist hit and damaged it last week.

The workers had used a crane on a six-wheel truck to lift up the lamp pole for the installation but the metal pole accidentally hit a high-voltage cable above, resulting in the short circuit.