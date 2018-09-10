A 54-year-old female cleaner was killed before dawn today (Sept 9, 2018) when a big fire raged through an energy drinks manufacturing company in Sampran District of Nakhon Pathom Province, adjoining Bangkok, the Thai-language daily Khao Sod reported.

Police found the cleaner’s charred body near a 15-kilogram gas cylinder, which exploded, causing the blaze.

The owner of the factory was summoned to Sampran Police Station for interrogation. The family of the dead cleaner broke down in tears upon seeing the body of their loved one.