Olympic gold medal hero Somrak declared bankrupt

An order of the Legal Execution Department was published in the Royal Gazette on Friday declaring Somrak and his wife, Soawanee Khamsing, bankrupt.

The order stated that the two were declared bankrupt by the central bankruptcy court on August 9 as requested by the Mahanakhon Asset Management Co Ltd.

The court ordered the couple’s assets to be foreclosed and put under the care of an official of the Legal Execution Department.

Any debtor that seeks repayment from the couple must inform the Legal Execution Department of their intention within two months after the order was published in the Royal Gazette.

Somrak, who was born in Khon Kaen, is a Thai Muay Thai kickboxer.

He won a gold medal for boxing at the 1996 Summer Olympics in the men’s featherweight category, and also competed at the 2000 and 2004 Summer Olympics without winning any medals. He placed second at the 1st AIBA Asian 2004 Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Guangzhou, China. During the 1998 Asian Games in Bangkok, he lit the torch during the Games’ opening ceremony