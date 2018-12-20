Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named Manchester United caretaker manager

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was on Wednesday named as Manchester United’s caretaker manager until the end of the 2018/19 season following the sacking of Jose Mourinho.

Solskjaer will take charge of the first team with immediate effect and will remain in place while the club looks for a new full-time manager.

“Manchester United is in my heart and it’s brilliant to be coming back in this role. I’m really looking forward to working with the very talented squad we have, the staff and everyone at the club,” said the Norwegian.