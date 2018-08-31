Rolex becomes official timekeeper and official timepiece of the US Open

The new multi-year agreement begins immediately with preparations for the 2018 US Open that started on August 21 until September 9.

During the US Open, Rolex timepieces and clocks will be seen throughout the grounds of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, representing a partnership forged through a shared commitment to tennis excellence, according to its statement.

The signature clock affixed to the outer façade of Arthur Ashe Stadium will now be the iconic Rolex display.

In addition, Rolex will sponsor the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, completing their commitment to the Masters Series with sponsorship of all nine events.

Rolex will also support the USTA National Campus, the USTA’s hub for all its mission-related tennis activities and programs, based in the Lake Nona neighborhood of Orlando, Fla. They will also support programs of the USTA Foundation, the official charitable arm of the USTA, helping to assist under-resourced youth, said the statement.

The partnership reinforces the Rolex brand’s 40-year tradition of supporting tennis at the highest level. “Rolex is a true champion of tennis that shares the USTA’s passion for the sport,” said Gordon Smith, Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director, USTA.

“As we celebrate 50 years of the US Open, we are delighted to welcome this iconic, luxury brand as a partner and we are thankful for their support of the USTA’s mission to grow the game.”

“Our long-term commitment to supporting the pinnacle of tennis over the past 40 years has been an exciting journey that started with our association with The Championships, Wimbledon in 1978, and includes a second Grand Slam® tournament as Associate Sponsor and Official Timekeeper of the Australian Open,” said Stewart Wicht, President and CEO of Rolex Watch USA.

“It was only natural that Rolex would seek to build on its Grand Slam® heritage, in this case through an association with the USTA and its flagship tournament, the US Open.

The partnership brings together two organizations who share a passion for quality, excellence, precision and performance.”

The 2018 US Open takes place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y. This year marks the 50th Anniversary of the US Open and is the first US Open played upon the completion of the $600 million transformation of the National Tennis Center. It is also the inaugural season of the new Louis Armstrong Stadium, a 14,000 seat state-of-the-art facility, which is the final piece of the overall expansion.