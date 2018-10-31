Official announcement from the US Embassy in Bangkok

Official Announcement: Americans in Thailand now in the same boat as the Brits as Embassy ceases to provide income guarantee for visa applications

As of January 1, 2019, the U.S. Embassy in Bangkok and the U.S. Consulate General in Chiang Mai will cease to provide the income affidavit for the purpose of applying for Thai retirement and family visas and will not notarize previous versions of the income affidavit.

The Royal Thai Government requires actual verification of income to certify visa applicants meet financial requirements for long-stay visas.

The U.S. government cannot provide this verification and will no longer issue the affidavits. Please consult the Royal Thai Embassy in Washington, D.C. and Royal Thai Immigration Bureau websites for information on how to meet the requirements for a Thai retirement visa or extension.