Favourite Lager: A man has been captured on camera smashing up a shop because they hadn’t got any of his favourite lager.

I know what you’re thinking – ‘that sounds fair enough to me’. Well, you’re wrong, and it’s wrong. We can’t go around smashing up shops because they’ve got none of your favourite lager.

And while we’re here, aren’t you supposed to drink the lager before you go on the rampage? Times have changed since I was a lad.

Anyway, the lager lout smashed up the shop shouting ‘hillbillies!’ at the owners, which seems like a perfectly logical thing to do. Oh, wait. No, it doesn’t.

Since you’ve asked, his favourite type of lager is Amstel – which poses yet more questions. Would you smash up a shop over an absence of Amstel? It seems a bit extreme.

The incident was filmed on CCTV cameras in a shop in Ilfracombe, Devon, called St James’ Dairy. It took place in front of some children on Wednesday evening.

The guy wasn’t finished there though. He was also captured returning to the scene of the first crime in the early hours of Thursday morning in order to smash the shop windows.

This is – obviously – not funny at all. The guy caused around £4,000 ($5,100) worth of damage. Not good reading for anyone who owns a small business.

The video was released onto Facebook by the shop proprietor’s son, David-Joe Williams. It’s since been viewed more than 25,000 times.

In the post, the shop said: “Today we had a man have a go at us because we sold out of the beer he wanted.

“He thought that gave him the right to swear at us and threaten us. I feel sorry for his kids.”

In the video, the man can be heard ranting about the ‘illuminati’ and calling the people of Devon ‘hillbillies’. It could be argued that he shouldn’t have been served any Amstel, even if there was any.

The second piece of footage shows him coming back with a hammer and taking it to the front windows. The shop also wrote about this video, saying: “The person from today’s CCTV came back and smashed our shop windows.

“A shop that raises money for charity, a shop that helps support the local community, and this is how people repay us.

“It will cost £4,000+ to fix them.”

A statement from Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police are investigating an incident that happened at around 9.20pm on Wednesday, August 22 in St James Dairy, Ilfracombe.

“It was reported that a man had entered a shop and had become verbally abusive towards others before leaving the shop.

“Officers are also investigating a linked incident of criminal damage involving the same man.

“Inquiries are ongoing into this incident.”

