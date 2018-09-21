Vipada Tangpakorn, national manager of Nu Skin, said online orders have generated a nearly 50 per cent increase in total sales from the previous year.

“The consumers can have confidence in the quality of our products and services. Our fast, accurate and accredited standards will be maintained and enhanced with the use of modern technology which will help handle the products from the company all the way to consumers’ hands,” Vipada said.

LF Logistics is one of the largest warehouse management companies in Thailand. “Thailand is the first country in which Nu Skin has collaborated with a leading warehouse management company after entering the online market.

It is expected the collaboration will help enhance the efficiency of Nu Skin’s warehouse operations to handle online orders which will increase by 300 per cent.