Notorious Japanese ‘thief’ arrested in Chon Buri

Pol Maj Gen Itthipol Itthisanronchai, deputy commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, said Hiroyuki Koto, 40, was arrested in Chon Buri on August 27.

Itthipol said Koto was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Fukuoka court for having allegedly broken into apartments to steal luxury goods during the past 20 years.

Itthipol said the Immigration Bureau has a record of Koto entering Thailand 13 times since September 2017.