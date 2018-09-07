Notorious downhill bend in Loei claims another victim

Police said the accident happened at 12.30am on the Santom-Wang Saphung road in Ban Mak Khaeng, Tambon Nong Ngiew.

Locals call the spot “100-body” bend because of the fatal accidents that often happen there.

Police said Sarawut Polprasert, 31 was severely injured and rescuers took 20 minutes to cut him free.

His girlfriend, Krissana Kaewsueb, 23, fell out of the vehicle as it overturned and was crushed to death by it.

Police said the truck was apparently speeding as it went downhill road and Sarawut lost control at the bend, hitting a concrete barrier before it overturned.

Sarawut’s friends said they were driving in a convoy of three trucks to deliver oranges to Nong Khai.