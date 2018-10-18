Notorious Chiang Mai FLASHER is arrested

Police said 54 year old Anusorn Pheraket,who lives in Tambon Wat Ket in Chiang Mai’s Muang district, was arrested late yesterday.

Police have obtained a court order to detain Anusorn pending further questioning before pressing charges.

Police tracked down and arrested the man after locals, expats and foreign tourists complained of a man showing flashing his penis to foreign women in front of restaurants or in spots with many female foreign tourists.

Police checked footage from security cameras in the area, allegedly identified Anusorn and arrested him while he walked near Wat Phan On in Muang district