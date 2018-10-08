Norwegian tourist killed in Chiang Rai motorbike crash

Police said Ing McNus Bartholl (not official spelling), 29, was killed in the accident, which occurred in front of the Rajabhat Chiang Rai University in Muang district at 5.30pm.

Two Thai men on the other motorcycle were severely injured. Neither was carrying any ID so police have yet to identify them as they recover from their injuries at Chiang Rai Hospital.

Police said the Norwegian tourist was riding a large Kawasaki motorcycle with a Bangkok license plate from Mae Chan to Muang district when the other motorcycle, apparently wanting to make a u-turn at the spot, cut in front of him, resulting in the crash.

The tourist entered the kingdom on September 11 via the Chiang Khong district border checkpoint and has been staying in Chiang Rai’s Muang district.