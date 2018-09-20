North Pattaya mall and hotel set to open

Suwanna Buddhaprasart, CEO of LH Mall and Hotel Co Ltd, said there would be 396-room hotel, a 6,000 sqm water park and dedicated meeting and function rooms, Terminal21 Pattaya, a six-floor shopping centre with a cinema, supermarket, Pier 21 food hall and more than 500 shops.

It also boasts a 39-metre freestanding escalator, reportedly the longest in any Thai shopping centre. It is expected to attract more than 50,000 visitors per day.