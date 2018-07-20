Nong Khai woman hit by lightning, says Buddha amulet saved her life

Pornnipha Ratyothee, 50, said on Friday that she suffered a mild burn on her neck when she was hit by a lightning strike on July 12 and had to be admitted to the Nong Khai Hospital for four days.

She said she was sitting under a tree at 2pm supervising workers who were repairing her house. It was raining lightly at that time.

One of the workers, who was standing beside a cement truck, was knocked unconscious by the lightning. He died two days later at the hospital.

Pornnipha said she remembers hearing lightning and then she suddenly passed. When she woke up she was in a vehicle and her relatives were taking her to hospital.

She said she was shocked to learn that she wasn’t injured, apart from the mild burn on her neck.

Pornnipha said she believed she was saved by the Luang Por Phra Sai amulet she was wearing.