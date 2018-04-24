Nine Asian tourists injured in Nakhon Pathom van accident

Seven South Korean and two Indonesian tourists were injured on Tuesday morning when their chartered van entered the drainage ditch in the middle of a Muang Nakhon Pathom road and struck a tree.

Police said driver Thinnakorn Meekhao lost control in the southbound lane of Phetkasem Road in Tambon Bang Khaem near the Uni Land Golf Course intersection. Seven men from South Korea and an Indonesian man and woman were taken to Bangkok Sanam Chan Hospital about one kilometre away. Nakhon Pathom deputy police chief Pol Col Chatpanthakarn Klaiklueng said two of the Korean men and the Indonesian woman were severely injured.

The rest had minor injuries but were kept in to be monitored for possible internal injuries. nation