Nigerian man, Thai woman held over ‘romance’ scam

Acting immigration police chief Maj Gen Surachet Hakpal told a press conference on Wednesday that Chigozie Orisakwe, 41, and Panhathai Chermchan, 37, were arrested under a September warrant issued by the Criminal Court.

Surachet said victim Pojaman Sudngam filed a complaint saying she was deceived into transferring money to the gang.

The Nigerian allegedly used a Facebook account pretending to be a western man, Owen Daniel, and a Line account as Lucy Kenneth to chat to the victims and later deceived them to transfer money for the cost of mailed gifts’ customs clearance.

Surachet said at least three women have been deceived.

The Thai woman allegedly pretended to be a customs official who called the victims to encourage them to transfer money, Surachet added.