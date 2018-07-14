The aluminium handset joins the Android One family, endorsed by Google.

The Nokia 3.1 boasts an anodised machined metal frame and sculpted glass display.

Tanadet Chuangkeavisedd of HMD Global said: “The Nokia 3 has been an extremely successful part of the Nokia smartphone line-up in Thailand. With so many people enjoying it every day, we’ve had a tremendous amount of positive feedback and a real motivation to refine our fans’ experience even further.

“We’ve made sure New Nokia 3.1 delivers the perfect balance between power and design so our customers do not need to compromise.”