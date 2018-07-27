New Bt500, Bt1,000 notes to be issued

The back of new Bt1,000 bill portrays His Majesty King Rama X and his father King Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama IX), while the back of new Bt500 note features King Ananda Mahidol or King Rama VIII, and King Prajadhipok or King Rama VII.

The new Bt20, Bt50, and Bt100 were released on April 6, Chakri Day, which commemorates the founding of the current Chakri Dynasty.

Existing banknotes with the previous designs are still usable, he added.