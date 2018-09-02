The approved list of the reshuffle of 935 generals was published in the Royal Gazette Saturday and the appointments will take effect on October 1.

Key reshuffles included the promotion of Assistant Army chief Gen Apirach Kongsompong to the post of Army commander-in-chief, replacing Gen Chalermchai Sittisart, who retires at the end of September

Deputy Navy chief Admiral Luechai Ruddit was appointed as the the new Navy commander-in-chief and Royal Thai Air Force assistant commander-in-chief ACM Chaiyapruk Didyasarin became the new Air Force chief.

Joint Armed Forces Chief-of-Staff Gen Pornpipat Benyasri became the supreme commander while Defence Ministry’s deputy permanent secretary Gen Nat Intharacharoen was promoted to the post of permanent secretary.