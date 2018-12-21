Weekly crackdown nets hundreds more foreigners

Another 537 foreigners were arrested by Immigration police on Thursday after raids on 225 locations around the country targeting those living illegally in Thailand.

Pol Maj Gen Itthitpol Itthisarnronnachai, deputy commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, held a press conference in central Bangkok at 1.45am on Friday to announce the results of the 27th Operation X-Ray Outlaw Foreigner.

Itthitpol said the latest arrests followed searches by immigration officials on 225 places frequented by foreigners, including language and normal schools.

He said 45 were charged with overstaying their visas, 284 with sneaking into Thailand without visas and 208 with staying or working in the Kingdom without informing the authorities of their residential addresses or work places.

So far 5,978 foreigners have been arrested as a result of 6,013 searches nationwide in 41 operations.

These searches were earlier named “Operation Black Eagles” because they focused on those from Africa, Nigeria, but have since been given the less provocative title of “Operation X-Ray Outlaw Foreigner”.