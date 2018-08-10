Netizens decry school Mothers’ Day activities

However, what happens to children whose mothers cannot show up for the events?

The other day, a set of images went viral on the Internet showing a primary school student sitting on the floor, paying respect to an empty chair. Seated in most of the other chairs in the hall were the mums of her classmates.

Many Netizens posted comments of sympathy, with some saying the youngster must have felt distressed and hurt by her mother’s absence. They also criticised schools for organising such activities, because instead of fostering stronger family ties, they said these events might just sour relationships and hurt children.

A Facebook user vented his frustration, saying: “I hate such activities … Have you ever thought about children who don’t have a mother? Back in my schooldays, I always had to hide myself on such days.”

Meanwhile, some Netizens said the girl in the widely-circulated images might not have really felt abandoned, because up close she seemed to be on a video call with someone, who might have been her mother.

National Mothers’ Day is marked on August 12 – Her Majesty Queen Sirikit’s birthday. Her Majesty will be celebrating her 86th birthday this year.