Navy surprises meth smugglers in Nakhon Phanom

The Navy’s Mekong Patrol Command late Thursday night relieved smugglers of 140,000 methamphetamine pills brought over from Laos.
Rear Adm Phisit Thongdeelert, commander of patrol squad based in Nakhon Phanom, said on Friday they’d been tipped off that a drug shipment would be coming across the river and landing at a shoreline graveyard in Ban Tha Champa, Tha Uthen district.
Sailors aboard two Navy boats staked out the area and watched as a long-tail boat landed at the graveyard and a man carried a bag ashore.
When confronted, the long-tail with three people on board sped back towards Laos, leaving behind the bag, which was found to contain the meth, Phisit said.
