Navy surprises meth smugglers in Nakhon Phanom

Rear Adm Phisit Thongdeelert, commander of patrol squad based in Nakhon Phanom, said on Friday they’d been tipped off that a drug shipment would be coming across the river and landing at a shoreline graveyard in Ban Tha Champa, Tha Uthen district.

Sailors aboard two Navy boats staked out the area and watched as a long-tail boat landed at the graveyard and a man carried a bag ashore.

When confronted, the long-tail with three people on board sped back towards Laos, leaving behind the bag, which was found to contain the meth, Phisit said.