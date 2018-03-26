Narrow escape for tourists as boat catches fire

Nearly 40 tourists escaped unscathed when a diving boat they were travelling in caught fire near an island in Krabi late Saturday night.

The boat commuters jumped into the sea when the fire started and waited for help. Fortunately, a nearby boat could rush in time to rescue all the stranded tourists. “The accident took place around midnight. About an hour later, we received a report that all the commuters had already been rescued,” Pol Lt-Colonel Attapong Saenjaiwut, a tourist police inspector based in Krabi province, said on Sunday. Police said the boat that caught fire had taken Thai tourists on a diving trip that was to cover Satun, Trang, Krabi and Phuket. The fire happened on the third leg of the trip.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire and to determine whether anyone should be held responsible. NTN EP