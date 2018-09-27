300kg of ice seized in Nakhon Si Thammarat

Border patrol police arrested a pickup truck driver and seized the drug while he was allegedly about to deliver it to a recipient at a petrol station on Phetkasem Road in Moo 5 in Tambon Sam Tambon in Chulabhorn district at 5am.

Pol Col Nikom Polprasit, deputy commander of the Nakhon Si Thammarat-based border patrol, told a press conference that BPP officers staked out the petrol station after being tipped that the drug delivery would be made.

The ice was stuffed in 300 bags and hidden under other goods.

The pickup driver, Doleh Mualee, 36, of Narathiwat’s Chanae district was arrested.

Doleh allegedly told police that he was hired to drive the pickup to deliver the ice to a recipient in Chulabhorn district and that more of the drug was hidden in a car in Narathiwat. But when the BPP contacted Narathiwat police, the car was gone.

Nikom said police learned that the drugs were smuggled to Narathiwat from the north, waiting to be smuggled across the border to Malaysia but the trafficker failed to cross the border.

As a result, the drugs boss in Narathiwat decided to sell it to another dealer in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Nikom added.