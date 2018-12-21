Nakhon Sawan man found hanged with shoe laces at Ang Thong bus stop

A man from Nakhon Sawan was found hanged at a sheltered bus stop in Ang Thong’s Muang district on Friday morning.

Muang Ang Thong police were alerted at 9am.

Pol Capt Manit Nakpaiboon, deputy inspector of the police station, said Thanapol Attawong, 29, from Nakhon Sawan’s Ta Klee district, tied his shoe laces together and used them too hang himself from a supporting pole, Manit said.

The bus stop is located on the Ang Thong-Ayutthaya road in Moo 6 village in Tambon Phosa.

A local resident, Somchai Klinkesorn, 51, told police that he saw Thanapol walk into the Chao Phraya River at 6am and walk up the bank.