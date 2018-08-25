Nakhon Phanom Nakhon Phanom’s floods expected to worsen on Sunday

The provincial administration has already declared 12 districts flood disaster zones after the Mekong River burst its banks at the same time that days of heavy downpours also created localised floods.

On Saturday morning, the Songkram River, a tributary of Mekong River, burst its banks to flood three villages in Tambon Haad Paeng and inundated several roads.

Governor Somchai Witdamrong hosted a meeting of representatives from 30 government agencies at the provincial hall. He called the meeting after the Mekong River Commission announced that the Mekong would reach its peak 12.54-metre level on Sunday.