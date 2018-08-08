Najib charged with three counts under Anti-Money Laundering Act

The charges were read out in Malay and Najib said “faham” (understood) after the charges were read out by a court interpreter. No plea was recorded.

Sessions Court judge Azura Alwi allowed an application by the prosecution to transfer the Amla cases to the High Court.

The former prime minister was accused of receiving RM27mil, RM5mil and RM10mil – which were obtained from illegal activities through Real Time Electronic Transfer of Funds and Securities (Rentas) into his bank account in three separate transactions.