Mysterious human skull, leg bones found in Buri Ram fores

Mysterious human skull: A human skull and two leg bones were found along with a hospital lab gown in a forest in Buri Ram’s Nong Kee district on Wednesday, police said.

Villagers who were collecting edible plants in the Ban Sa Kae community forest in Tambon Buk Krasang, found the bones about two kilometres from Chokchai-Dej Udom road.

The gown had the emblem of the Public Health Ministry.

Luggage, a pair of jeans, black underwear, a belt and a white canvas shoe were also found nearby.

No identification card was found.

A doctor from the Nong Kee Hospital said the bones were probably the remains of a woman who died six to seven months ago.

The remains were sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Police Hospital for identification.