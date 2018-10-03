Mysterious case of ‘haunted van’ solved: a short circuit

In a Facebook post at 1am on Monday Pol Sr Sgt-Major Phajon Chansing of Wiset Chaichan district police station wondered if the van was haunted. After an accident that killed a Myanmar worker, the van’s revolving lights turned on even though the battery had been removed, he posted, along with a video.

But on Tuesday, Ditkanit Sudecha, owner of a garage in Wiset Chaichan, went to check the wrecked van.

He found that the battery had remained connected but had been moved by the crash impact and was hidden under a seat. The policeman was mistaken in his belief that the battery had been removed.

Ditkanit said the rain on Sunday night and early Monday had led to a short circuit that turned on the revolving lights.